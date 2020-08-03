Sarovar Hotels Appoints New Regional Sales Manager

Sarovar Hotels Pvt. Ltd. has announced the appointment of Sameer Malik as their New Regional Sales Manager for West, who will spearhead the Sales development and implementation of business strategies for West Zone.

A focused and analytical hospitality professional, Sameer brings with him over a decade of rich and varied experience in Sales and revenue generation.

Prior joining Sarovar Hotels, Sameer was Director of Sales for Le Meridien Mahabaleshwar Resorts, Marriott Group. He has also worked with other well-known hospitality brand including Trident Hotel, Hilton and The Lalit.

In his new role, he will be responsible for the development and implementation of business strategies for all the Hotels which are aligned with the brand’s overall mission, vision values, and strategies.

He holds strong sales and Business Development Skills, and a thorough knowledge of hospitality market.

#rebuildingtravel