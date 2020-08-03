Global tourism & leisure industry venture financing deals total $1.09 billion in Q2 2020

Total tourism & leisure industry venture financing deals in Q2 2020 worth $1.09 billion were announced globally.

The value marked an increase of 86.6% over the previous quarter and a drop of 39.9% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $1.91 billion.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $666.95 million. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $596.95 million.

In terms of volumes, Asia-Pacific emerged as the top region for tourism & leisure industry venture financing deals globally, followed by North America and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in Q2 2020 was the US with 19 deals, followed by India with nine and China with eight.

In 2020, as of the end of Q2 2020, tourism & leisure venture financing deals worth $1.67 billion were announced globally, marking a decrease of 65.4% year on year.

Tourism & leisure industry venture financing deals in Q2 2020: Top deals

The top five tourism & leisure industry venture financing deals accounted for 71.7% of the overall value during Q2 2020.

The combined value of the top five tourism & leisure venture financing deals stood at $779.01 million, against the overall value of $1.09 billion recorded for the month.

The top five tourism & leisure industry deals of Q2 2020 tracked were:

Broadscale Group, Ervington Investments- Cyprus, Exor International, 83North Venture Capital, Hearst Ventures, Macquarie Capital (Europe), Mori Trust, Pitango Growth, Planven Investments, RiverPark Ventures and Shell Ventures’ $400 million venture financing of Via Transportation

The $170 million venture financing of sonder by Atreides Management, Fidelity Investments, Greenoaks Capital Management, Greylock Partners, iNovia Capital, Lennar, Spark Capital, Tao Capital Partners, Valor Equity Management and Westcap Mgt.

Hangzhou Projoy Technology and Ningbo Yincheng Group’s $96.74 million venture financing of Ningbo Xiaolinggou Travel Technology

The $70 million venture financing of Hopper by Business Development Bank of Canada, iNovia Capital, Investissement Quebec, Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System and Westcap Mgt.

Jihai Investment and Yiyin Fund’s venture financing of Chiyu Tourism for $42.28 million.

