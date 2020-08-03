TAP Air Portugal resumes flights from Munich to Lisbon

Just in time for summer vacation in Bavaria, TAP Air Portugal is resuming its flights from Munich: The Portuguese airline will bring vacationers and business travelers twice a day from Munich Airport to Lisbon. The Portuguese capital belongs to the top 20 travel destinations in Europe for Germans and is the ideal starting point to get to know the country.

TAP passengers will also benefit from the fact that the Humberto Delgado Airport functions as a hub and offers many attractive connections to North and South America, the Azores, and Africa. With its A330-900neo aircraft, the airline has one of the most modern and environmentally friendly long-haul fleets in Europe.

Andreas von Puttkamer, Head of the Aviation Business Unit at Munich Airport, is pleased at the resumption of the connection to Lisbon: “With TAP, another important Star Alliance Partner is returning to Munich who offers a high-frequency route network, primarily to South America and to vacation regions in Southern Europe.”

