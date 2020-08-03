New President of American Association of Airport Executives named

Mineta San José International Airport’s Assistant Director of Aviation Judy Ross will serve as the President of the Southwest Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives (SWAAAE) for a one-year term, from 2020-2021. Ms. Ross advanced to the Executive Committee before her presidency and elected by SWAAAE members, who include airport representatives primarily from the states of California, Arizona and Nevada. According to the SWAAAE website, SWAAAE’s mission is to advance excellence in airport management by creating a forum for education, advocacy and professional development.

“I’m honored to be SWAAAE’s President,” said SJC Assistant Director of Aviation Judy Ross. “I have been a proud member of SWAAAE and its national parent organization, American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE), for more than two decades and have served in numerous positions in the organization. I look forward to leading SWAAAE during these uncertain times as we continue to face new challenges in the airport industry.”

In Ms. Ross’s role as SWAAAE President, she will focus on a number of initiatives including continuing to incorporate diversity in SWAAAE’s work efforts; supporting and working collectively with the organization’s members to ensure SWAAAE’s financial success throughout the pandemic; providing enhanced academic engagement; completing the Business Plan portion of SWAAAE’s Strategic Plan; and providing more membership networking opportunities.

In addition, Ms. Ross was elected to the AAAE Board of Directors for the 2020-2022 term. The AAAE Board is elected by the national organization’s members to represent their interests and provide guidance to its 7,000 members that represent some 875 airports and hundreds of airport industry companies and organizations.

SJC is proud of Ms. Ross in her new role, and continues to provide employees with professional growth development; opportunities to engage with nationwide airport peers; and supports the advancement of its employees to take on leadership roles in airport industry organizations.

#rebuildingtravel