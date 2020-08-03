Frankfurt Airport first German airport to receive “Safe from COVID-19” quality seal

Frankfurt Airport has just become the first German airport to receive the new “Safe from COVID-19” quality seal from TÜV Hesse, the technical inspection association of the state of Hesse. This seal was recently issued in recognition of the wide range of industry-appropriate steps that Fraport, the airport’s operator, has implemented in recent months to safeguard passengers, visitors and employees from infection by ensuring proper hygiene and social distancing. TÜV arrived at this conclusion following an in-depth inspection.

TÜV Hesse dispatched a team of auditors, who arrived armed with a comprehensive catalog of criteria based on recommendations by the Robert Koch Institute, the German health authority responsible for disease control and prevention. They spent several days going over the airport, meticulously evaluating every step of the journeys that departing and returning passengers take. After completing their work, the auditors praised the comprehensive measures that Fraport has taken to combat the virus, especially the constant visual and auditory reminders for passengers to follow the current rules. They confirmed that Frankfurt Airport has optimally adapted all processes to the new situation created by the pandemic, in addition to installing coronavirus testing stations to supplement its medical center.

The seal is initially valid for six months, and starting right away will be prominently displayed at all of the airport’s entrances. Fraport also posts detailed information on all of the measures and rules of conduct on the airport website at www.frankfurt-airport.com along with a wide range of helpful advice. Passengers are urged to consult it before beginning their trips, since the effectiveness of the measures depends on everyone’s active participation.

