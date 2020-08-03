International Golf Travel Market in Wales postponed until 2021

Reed Travel Exhibitions, the exhibition organizers behind IGTM (International Golf Travel Market) has confirmed that IGTM 2020 (due to take place 19th – 22nd October 2020) at Celtic Manor Wales will now be postponed, to 2021.

In a statement released today, David Todd, Event Manager, IGTM said: “With the current restrictions affecting so many of our key stakeholders whose welfare is our number one priority, we simply cannot recreate the same on-site face to face experiences and meeting quality that we would expect at an IGTM event. After much consideration, we have made the difficult decision to postpone IGTM Wales to 2021.

“We recognize that business has to continue and know how important IGTM is as a meeting place for annual business strategies, so we do not want that opportunity to go to waste. Therefore, as a thank you to the industry’s loyalty over the last 23 years, and for this year only, we’re going virtual and global with IGTM LINKS – and it’s completely free of charge for all delegates.

“Following research with all of our stakeholders, we’ve had some excellent feedback expressing the need to ‘keep the communication flowing’ and ‘developing digital platforms for destination gathering without having to embark ourselves on fact finding missions’.

Our aim is to keep everyone connected at this difficult time for the travel industry and the golf travel community, to be that business support system and help keep our world moving towards 2021.” Todd added.

IGTM LINKS will take place from 20th – 22nd October 2020.

Todd concluded: “IGTM LINKS is not a replacement for IGTM, rather it is a one-off event we have created to keep the industry connected with the obvious opportunity to do business, keep their conversations going, catch up and arrange appointments that suit everyone’s agenda. It’s all about helping to move forward beyond COVID-19. I hope as many of our attendees as possible will take advantage of IGTM LINKS this year and I look forward to reconnecting with everyone face to face at Celtic Manor, Wales in 2021.”

