Africa marks sixty years of dedicated Chimpanzee research

Tanzania and other regional member states of the East African community are marking sixty years of chimpanzee conservation, setting a new path for regional tourism development through visits to chimpanzee communities.

Counted the most closer human natural relatives, chimpanzees are mostly found in East and Central Africa in the equatorial and mountain forests, providing the most exciting visits in which tourists could observe their human-related behavior.

Jane Goodall, the famous world primatologist arrived in Tanzania in mid-July 1960 then devoted her time to research chimpanzee conservation and campaigned tirelessly for a healthier environment in Gombe, western Tanzania.

Among her groundbreaking discoveries have revealed that chimpanzees have personalities, use tools, have wars and can eat meat all of which show their closer relationship to humans.

She arrived in now Gombe National Park on July 14, 1960, at the tender age of 26, to begin her breakthrough study of wild chimpanzees. She realized that if chimps were to survive into the future, she had best speak out on their behalf, as well as for the forests and their human stewards.

In her recent interview with global media outlets, Jane said that humans or people have an obligation to try and change things so animals can have a better future.

“We now know it is not only the great apes, elephants, and whales that are amazingly intelligent. We now know some birds like crows and the octopus can be, in some situations, more intelligent than small human children. Even some insects have been trained to do simple tests”, she said.

Jane Goodall has described a pivotal moment in her life when addressing a conference in Chicago, saying she arrived in Gombe chimpanzee park as a researcher and left as an activist.

She had organized then put together the first conference which brought together, for the first time, chimpanzee researchers from different field sites in Africa.

Now, 60 years on, the iconic scientist, naturalist, and activist is still advocating passionately for the conservation of the natural world.

In Africa, Jane Goodall first gained international renown for her landmark research into the behavior of wild chimpanzees. Her efforts became a lifelong passion, leading to broader activism related to concerns over deforestation, the bushmeat trade, trapping of live animals and habitat destruction.

Celebrating sixty years of monumental milestones for Jane Goodall’s chimpanzee research in Africa, the Tanzania government had dedicated its wildlife conservation efforts to ensure the survival of chimpanzees, our most biological closer relatives.

As a result of her original studies, researchers in many other institutions continue to carry out path-breaking analyses related to chimpanzee behavior and make new discoveries in this field.

Today, the Gombe research provides extensive insights into our closest relatives’ emotions, behaviors, and social structures. Gombe National Park is one of the wildlife parks in Africa, unique with chimpanzee communities and worth visiting.