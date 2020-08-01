Hurricane Isaias and the islands of The Bahamas

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation continues to track the progress of Hurricane Isaias, a Category 1 hurricane. Hurricane warnings have been discontinued for the Central and Southeast Bahamas, however, a hurricane warning remains in effect for the Northwest islands. This includes Andros, New Providence, Eleuthera, Abaco, Grand Bahama, Bimini and The Berry Islands.

Hurricane Isaias has slowed slightly and continues to move toward the northwest at about 12 miles per hour. On the forecast track, the center of the storm will move through the vicinity of Fresh Creek, Andros this morning and continue to move near or over the rest of

Northwestern Bahamas later today

Maximum sustained winds are near 85 miles per hour with higher gusts and hurricane-force winds extending outward up to the 35 miles. Strong tropical storm to hurricane-force conditions will be felt in Andros, The Berry Islands and New Providence through this afternoon, while islands including Eleuthera, Abaco and Grand Bahama are now experiencing tropical storm force winds.

Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) in Nassau remains closed until further notice. Hotels throughout the islands have activated hurricane preparedness plans, however, a number of hotels have remained closed due to COVID-19 precautions. Residents are being asked to complete all preparations to mitigate damages and are strongly advised to remain indoors. Any visitors with upcoming travel plans are advised to check directly with airlines and hotels regarding possible impacts on travel.

The Bahamas is an archipelago with more than 700 islands and cays, spread over 100,000 square miles; there could be a tropical storm or hurricane warning for parts of the country while other parts remain unaffected.

The Ministry continues to monitor this weather pattern and will provide updates at www.bahamas.com. For further information visit www.nhc.noaa.gov.

More news about The Bahamas.

#rebuildingtravel