Cyprus makes face mask mandatory, boosts COVID-19 testing at airports

Cyprus authorities announced that effective today, face masks are mandatory for all crowded indoor areas, like shopping malls and supermarkets.

Starting midnight Friday, anyone not wearing a mask in busy places like hospitals, banks and churches faces a fine of $366.

A spike in new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last week has alarmed local authorities. Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said that a rollback of COVID-19 restrictions, combined with a low infection rate, led to “excessive complacency” by some people.

Cyprus is also significantly ramping up random COVID-19 testing at its two main airports. Random testing at airports will increase from 600 to 1,000 a day, with emphasis on Cypriots returning from vacation.

The maximum number of passengers on public transport is again being cut to half of the vehicle’s capacity.

