Saint Lucia welcomes Caribbean visitors through “Bubblecation” campaign

The Caribbean’s destination marketing brand, Caribcation, has just introduced its latest marketing campaign, “Bubblecation”. Travelers from countries within the designated Travel Bubble can reconnect with family and friends or enjoy a romantic getaway in Saint Lucia.

The Bubble Countries approved by the Department of Health and Wellness currently include; Antigua, Barbuda, Aruba, Anguilla, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Curaçao, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago and Turks and Caicos.

Visitors within the Bubble Countries with a travel history from these areas in the last 21 days will be exempt from quarantine; however, they are required to obtain a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Negative test result no more than seven (7) days prior to date of travel, and are subject to mandatory screening on arrival. Bubble Visitors are also subject to all applicable on-island protocols including testing, quarantine and isolation where necessary.

“We look forward to welcoming back our Caribbean brothers and sisters through Bubblecation, which for us, would be a wonderful avenue to again share our common cultures and friendship. The important Caribbean market welcomes well over 85,000 visitors annually and with the commencement of commercial flights within the region we anticipate a positive growth trajectory.” Said Christopher Gustave – Marketing Manager for Caribbean and Events.

Visitors within the bubble desirous of traveling to Saint Lucia are to prefill the mandatory Arrival Registration Form located on www.stlucia.org/covid-19 .

Additionally, visitors can utilize www.caribcation.org to assist in direct bookings of their accommodation at a wide variety of authentic community properties which include; villas, Airbnb properties and small hotels.

Airlines around the region including Caribbean Airlines, One Caribbean, Air Antilles, and Inter Caribbean have committed to serving the region. Travellers should check with the airlines for flight schedules.

The health and safety of our local communities remain paramount and as such, with the scheduled resumption of regional aviation services in the weeks ahead, Caribcation will work with approved sector operators including accommodation properties, car rentals, restaurants, tour operators, shopping centers, Taxi Associations, yachting and water based adventure tour providers to create a safe visitor experience.

#rebuildingtravel