Executive Council: There are no active or suspected cases of COVID-19 in Anguilla

Anguilla’s Executive Council met on July 24th to consider matters relating to COVID-19 in Anguilla. H.E. Governor Tim Foy and the Hon. Premier Dr. Ellis Webster released the following statement on July 25th, 2020.

Cases/Suspected Cases – There are no active or suspected cases of COVID-19 in Anguilla.

Border Closure – As of July 31st, the following categories or persons will be allowed to enter and leave Anguilla subject to approval:

· Medical emergencies and evacuations;

· Persons wishing to leave Anguilla;

· Repatriation of Anguillians from countries and territories with active cases of

less than 0.2% of the population, who must comply with all relevant protocols

and quarantine rules;

· Visitors from countries and territories with active cases of less than 0.2% of the

population, who must comply with all relevant protocols and quarantine rules.

Based on the current situation borders will remain closed for regular commercial passenger movements until at least October 31st.

Repatriation – Based on the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation globally, particularly the significant increase in cases in the Americas, Executive Council has extended the suspension of repatriations from countries and territories with an active case prevalence of more than 0.2%. This suspension is effective immediately and will remain in place until August 7th at the earliest.

Playing Your Part – The steps we have all been taking are helping to keep us safe. No active cases does not mean we should stop hygienic practices or respiratory etiquette. So once again we urge all Anguillians to take the simple steps that save lives:

· Wash your hands frequently

· Cover coughs and sneezes with a disposable tissue, or in the crook of a flexed elbow

· Frequently clean and disinfect shared spaces and work surfaces, and

· Avoid contact with persons suffering from or exhibiting symptoms of acute respiratory infections such as the flu, coughs and colds

The Ministry of Health has established two COVID_19 hotlines: 1-264-476-7627 (476-SOAP) and 1-264-584- 4263 (584-HAND).

#rebuildingtravel