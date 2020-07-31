Kenya’s Tourism Minister Najib Balala is now a Wildlife Ranger

World Ranger Day is celebrated on 31 July to commemorate Rangers killed or injured in the line of duty and to celebrate the work Rangers do to protect the world’s natural and cultural heritage

Climate change, poaching, and armed conflict are some of the challenges facing World Heritage. The Covid-19 pandemic has amplified these issues affecting sites and the managers who protect them.

The UNESCO World Heritage Centre would like to use the occasion of World Ranger Day to commemorate and warmly thank the guardians and staff of our World Heritage for their commitment and sacrifices in protecting our common heritage, particularly during this difficult time across the globe.

Today Kenya’s Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife Najib Balala became a Kenya Ranger for one day to experience first hand and equipped with a radio and binoculars the hard work these first responders play in the world. Protecting wildlife and ensuring a better travel and tourism experience is a rewarding job in many countries in the world.

Minister Balala had a lot of appreciation for the work of his country’s rangers.