TAP Air Portugal launches nonstop service from Montreal to Lisbon

TAP Air Portugal is continuing to expand its presence in Canada, despite the global travel downturn due to the COVID-19 crisis. This weekend, TAP is adding new nonstop service between Montreal and Lisbon, complementing the carrier’s existing Toronto-Lisbon flights. The European Union recently included Canada on the list of nations approved for travel to Europe.

The new flights will operate three times weekly, with brand new Airbus A321LR aircraft, incuding Business, Economy and EconomyXtra classes of service. The flights leave Lisbon on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 7:50 pm and arrive in Montreal at 10:35 pm. In the opposite direction, they leave Montreal on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8:40 pm, arriving in Lisbon at 8:20 am the next day (all in local time).

“We’re excited to be growing in Canada again,” said Carlos Paneiro, TAP Air Portugal’s VP, Sales, for the Americas. “Now we offer Lisbon nonstops from both Toronto and Montreal – and soon we will also add nonstop service from Toronto to Ponta Delgada in The Azores.”

“ADM Aéroports de Montréal is very pleased to welcome TAP Air Portugal as a new member of the great YUL family, although the current context does not allow us to greet this new partner as warmly as we usually do. TAP’s air service, which will enable Quebecers to discover the charms of the Iberian Peninsula, will undoubtedly appeal to many travellers, especially when the borders open. Meanwhile, we are ready to accommodate a larger number of passengers as everything is being done at YUL to ensure a safe environment for all,” said Philippe Rainville, President and CEO of ADM.

TAP is offering customers the reassurance of the “Book with Confidence” program, for new bookings made through August, to support Canadian travelers who might be unsure about their travel plans in the next few months. TAP will offer a free re-booking for all new tickets booked by August 31, for travel through October 31. While the change fee is waived, any fare difference are still due and changes must be made at least 21 days before departure.

TAP’s Toronto-Lisbon service will operate twice weekly in August, building to five times weekly in September.

