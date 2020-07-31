Florida issues state of emergency for Atlantic coast counties
As Hurricane Isaias develops, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has issued a state of emergency for the Sunshine State’s east cost counties.
During a July 31 press conference, the Governor said that he signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency for Volusia and Brevard counties. Florida’s Atlantic coast counties are under a hurricane watch, which means that hurricane conditions could possibly develop there within 48 hours.
“While current projections have the eye of Isaias remaining at sea, the situation remains fluid and conditions can change quickly,” the Governor said.
Governor’s emergency order covers area from Miami-Dade County to Nassau County.
