Wizz Air re-launches air service between Russia’s St. Petersburg and London

Wizz Air UK, a British scheduled airline based at Luton Airport, is planning to resume schedule flights between the Pulkovo Airport of St. Petersburg, Russia and the Luton Airport (London), UK. According to Pulkovo Airport’s press service, there will be up to four flights per week.

“Wizz Air UK plans to resume scheduled flights between St. Petersburg and London from August 19, 2020. Flights from the Pulkovo Airport to the Luton Airport will be made with the rate up to four times per week,” the press service says.

Wizz Air UK carried over 29,000 passengers between St. Petersburg and London as of 2019 year-end. The air carrier launched the direct flights from the Pulkovo Airport to London from October 1 of the last year.

Wizz Air is the largest low-cost carrier in Central and Eastern Europe. The company’s fleet comprises 124 Airbus A320 and A321 passenger jets.

