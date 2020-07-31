VitaMove Reviews: Does It Work Against Lower Back Pain & Sciatica?

eTurboNews Syndication:

New York, NY, Back Pain & Sciatica Reviews Team

VitaMove is an all-natural oral supplement that treats the underlying cause of lower back pain, unlike commonly prescribed medications and pain killers, which only temporarily relieve symptoms. The truth is, by the time you begin experiencing back pain, you are actually in danger of far more severe health issues, including paralysis and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and dementia. That is because the pain is actually an indicator of a problem with your immune system, caused by spinal neuroinflammation, which is actually made worse by morphine and opioids over time. VitaMove eliminates this inflammation with natural ingredients that have been used by indigenous tribes in India for thousands of years so that your back is free from pain for the rest of your life.

Must See: Uncovered Facts and The Newest Report of VitaMove. This may change your mind!

Who Developed VitaMove?

VitamMove was developed by Jonathan Davis, and he claims that he is Big Pharma’s most hated enemy. As a medical librarian, he has access to exclusive medical materials and has met some of the most brilliant doctors and medical experts in the world. He joined forces with Robert Taylor, who has studied rare flowers in Tijuana for his entire career and is constantly living with remote tribes, to develop this breakthrough treatment.

What are the ingredients in VitaMove?

VitaMove uses all-natural ingredients that are clinically proven to be 100% effective only when taken in this precise formula. These ingredients were specially sourced from the soils of India, where their medicinal effects have been proven over thousands of years. These ingredients are extremely potent, meaning that they are immediately absorbed by the body so that they can get to work, eliminating lower back pain right away. They include:

Indian Olibanum – This plant comes from Nagaland in eastern India, where the indigenous tribes have cultivated it and consumed it with every meal for thousands of years. These tribes have zero access to modern medicine, but they are the most pain-free population in existence; there are zero reported cases of back pain from the tribe, and their spinal disks show no sign of degeneration into old age. Modern research confirms that Indian Olibanum is a super agent for eliminating low back pain by restoring normal cytokine levels, promoting peripheral nerve rejuvenation, and destroying neuroinflammation.

Indian Haldi – This pain-destroying nutrient is cousins with the common ingredient curcumin, whose anti-inflammatory properties have long been known. A study conducted by the University of Virginia concluded that Indian Haldi eliminates sciatica by reducing neuroinflammation and oxidative stress, making is a powerful pain-relieving tool.

White Willow Bark – This natural ingredient has been used for more than 5,000 years to treat pain. The powerful extract prevents the growth of cytokines, which are proteins that expedite the neuroinflammation process. It also inhibits toxic oxidative stress. A peer-reviewed study in the American Journal of Medicine revealed that after 191 people suffering from back pain took this ingredient daily, 39% of them were pain-free by the last week of the study.

Hyaluronic Acid – This ingredient is present in biological fluids and tissues, including the spinal cord, where it lubricates the space between vertebrae, thereby reducing inflammation.

MSM – The Journal of Nutrients found that this ingredient is well-tolerated for arthritis and other conditions, providing dramatic improvements in pain, stiffness, and physical function.

The synergy of all of these ingredients combined is stronger than any single one on its own. Every ingredient needs to be taken together in the correct dosages, or else their effectiveness is inhibited.

Indian Olibanum, Indian Haldi, and White Willow Bark are all sourced directly from the soils of India. Hyaluronic Acid and MSM are sourced from the United States. Jonathan Davis worked with his chemistry colleagues to combine the nutrients into a single pill form, which maintains the highest quality and purity of all ingredients. After more than 87 hours of trial and error, they produced the perfect lower back pain blend, which is the most effective treatment for neuroinflammation on the planet.

How does VitaMove work?

There are two causes of lower back pain: mechanical and inflammatory. Mechanical back pain is usually acute and occurs when you strain your back from physical activity. Inflammatory back pain is chronic and lasts for 12 or more weeks. A May 2018 study from Harvard Medical School revealed that patients with inflammatory lower back pain displayed higher levels of neuroinflammation in the spinal cord and nerve roots and determined that therapies targeting this inflammation may be beneficial. Studies from the Duke University Medical Center and Study Bioscience confirmed the findings.

Neuroinflammation is impossible to detect in normal clinics. Harvard combined MR and PT imaging to arrive at its results, a technique that costs $7 million. Normal clinics do not have the capacity to do such tests, which is why the cause of lower back pain is so infrequently diagnosed. However, the only way to cure lower back pain is to eradicate all inflammation from the body or prevent it from accumulating in the first place.

The problem is that the food we eat, the water we drink, and the air we breathe all cause inflammation. Morphine and opioids, which are most commonly prescribed for patients who have lower back pain, rapidly increase inflammation as well. Furthermore, diet changes and exercise, which are common protocols for alleviating inflammation in other parts of the body, would take years to work on the lower back.

VitaMove is different. It combines extremely potent and rare natural ingredients into a single pill form. The ingredients rapidly get to work, eradicating every trace of neuroinflammation from your spinal cord.

What are the side effects of VitaMove?

The natural ingredients in VitaMove are 100% safe and effective, unlike commonly prescribed opioids, which claim 130 American lives daily, making them the third leading killer in the United States. Big Pharma’s medications are also known to cause a loss of weight and appetite along with dizziness, all while making your back pain worse over time. VitaMove does not cause these devastating effects.

Users may experience nausea, gastrointestinal irritation, and headaches as their bodies adjust to the extremely potent and powerful ingredients. However, these side effects should dissipate once you are accustomed to taking the supplement.

Watch Now: Learn How to Claim Your Bottles With A Significant Discount & Try It Risk-Free

Why should you buy VitaMove right now?

VitaMove is an unprecedented breakthrough formula that has already cured thousands of people of their lower back pain. It is allowing them to return to normal physical activities, sleep through the night without pain, and ultimately reclaim their lives. This natural supplement is backed by extensive research and uses clinically-proven ingredients to treat the underlying cause of lower back pain, unlike any other medicine in the world.

Right now, the pharmaceutical companies are trying to have VitaMove eliminated from the market. Opioids account for a huge share of Big Pharma’s revenue, as they cost suffering patients thousands of dollars every month. They are also addictive, meaning people will continue purchasing the expensive pain relievers that only make their condition worse over time. An actual cure for lower back pain threatens their industry, and pharmaceutical lawyers already have more than a dozen injunctions in place to have VitaMove shut down.

Unlike opioids, VitaMove does not mask the symptoms of inflammation by temporarily relieving pain. Instead, it eradicates neuroinflammation from every facet of the body so that the pain never returns. However, the manufacturing procedure is very stringent. The ingredients need to be cultivated under very specific conditions and then kept fresh, which only 9% of processing plants in the entire world have the technology to do. Therefore, there is only one facility in the United States that can produce VitaMove.

It takes three months to make each batch, which means VitaMove is frequently unavailable. That’s because pretty much everyone who has ever used it continues to ask for more so that they never again have to experience back pain. It is also becoming extremely popular in Europe, which is putting even more strain on production. People who don’t have back pain at all also take VitaMove preventatively. Stock is flying off the shelves, and your health cannot afford to wait.

Most of the vital ingredients in this formula need to sourced directly from India, and they may not be available for much longer. A lab recently opened near where the ingredients are cultivated, and it is trying to lock up all of the supply. That means it has never been more important to buy VitaMove than it is right now. It may not exist for much longer.

All you have to do to permanently eliminate your lower back pain is take two pills per day for at least thirty days. VitaMove is usually priced at $149 per bottle, but this treatment is not about making a profit. Rather, it is about making its healing properties available to as many people as possible. That is why right now, you can buy one bottle of VitaMove – a 30-day supply – for only $69 as part of the Beat Back Pain campaign.

The powerful ingredients go to work immediately, but there is likely already a large build-up of neuroinflammation in your spinal column. You must remove every trace of this inflammation if you want to permanently alleviate lower back pain, which is why experts recommend buying at least three bottles, a 90-day supply. After taking two pills per day for three months, your pain will be completely gone, and you will be well on your way to being completely inflammation-free. Right now, you can purchase three bottles for only $59 each.

For the best results, experts recommend taking VitaMove for six months. After six months, your body is guaranteed to be free from every trace of neuroinflammation, which means your lower back pain will never return. For the most savings, purchase six bottles of only $49 each. That is 65% off what this supplement would normally cost, and it is the best investment you will ever make for your health.

You will receive free shipping on your order, and you are protected by a 180-day 100% money-back guarantee, which means there is literally no risk involved in giving this product a shot. You will also receive the 7-Minute Brand New Back Routine as a free bonus – a $69 value. This guide provides simple exercise routines you can do from home without any equipment to help your back recover from years of pain to complement the therapeutic effects of this treatment.

VitaMove Clients Reviews

From many VitaMove customers, we choose two, Amanda and Mark, who said:

Amanda Lindstrom, from New Jersey said: This product is amazing. I was absolutely crippled by lower back pain. It started out as annoying soreness but rapidly evolved, and I could no longer sleep through the night or even stand up straight without shooting pain. My doctor had me on opioids, which made me feel completely dull and didn’t allow me to live a normal life at all. A friend told me about VitaMove, and I’m so glad I decided to give it a try. I could walk and bend over again after only a week, and after a month, I was completely pain-free. I will keep taking this every day because I never want to be in that much pain again!

Mark Azevedo, from Washington said: I have a physically demanding job as a commercial fisherman, and I was out of work for months because of back pain. I thought I’d hurt it on the job, but after three months of worsening pain, I knew it was something far worse. My doctor had me on morphine, but I obviously can’t operate a boat when I’m taking that. I found this product online and decided I had to give it a try. I was back to work within a week of taking it! Thank you, VitaMove!

Conclusion

VitaMove stands by its product because its effectiveness has been proven over thousands of years by indigenous tribes, as well as by thousands of people in America. This treatment eradicates neuroinflammation from your spinal cord so that you can live freely without ever again worrying about the crippling effects of lower back pain. This product is only available for purchase through the official website listed below.

Official Website of this Product

This press release has not been edited by eTurboNews and is published from a syndicated feed.

Click here to post your own press-release on eTurboNews