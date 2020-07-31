WTM London partners with ITIC to launch an Investment Summit

WTM London and ITIC will come up together to host a tourism investment summit that will help recover businesses and restore travelers’ confidence after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The World Travel Market (WTM) is a UK event for the global travel industry, launched at London’s Olympia in 1980 before moving to Earl’s Court in 1992 and then to ExCeL London in 2002. WTM recently received the green light from the government to operate in London from November 2-4,2020

The International Tourism Investment Conference (TIC) aims to explain the financial mechanisms that allow travel companies to recover and rebuild. Investment experts will also give guidelines on how to prepare for any other future global disaster.

Dr. Taleb Rifai, Chairman of ITIC and former Secretary-General of UNWTO said: “It is a great honor and a privilege for ITIC to partner with WTM, the greatest and most impactful Tourism Trade Show in the world. It will focus to prepare a comprehensive tourism recovery plan, to rebuild destinations, encourage innovation and investment, and rethink the tourism sector”.

Ibrahim Ayoub, Group CEO, MD and Organiser of ITIC said: “We are thrilled to partner with WTM for our third tourism investment conference where Ministers, Policy Makers, Tourism Leaders and Projects Owners will engage with Investors and Private Equity firms to discuss and explore new financial mechanisms and alliances in sustainable investments in the industry and readying for market recovery in the post-COVID-19 era”.