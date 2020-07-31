“Space” is the Keyword for Seaside Tourism

The trend for summers and seaside tourism is taking the form of gazebos. The space in which the day passes, between sunbathing and aperitifs: a small “den” in which to recover a more human approach to vacations, which improves the quality of beach facility service. Think of it as creating one’s own bubble.

“Space” is the keyword that will be heard echoing for seaside tourism at the next SUN Beach&Outdoor Style 2020, the Italian Exhibition Group show dedicated to the latest trends in seaside and outdoor tourism at its 38th edition from October 14-16 at the Rimini expo center in Italy. Highlighted as quality service, comfort and a touch of luxury where days pass between the sun lounger and the divan, tanning and aperitifs or dinner, gazebos form the trend that rethinks the habits of lovers of vitamin D, iodine, fresh air, and waves.

Gazebos meet the desire for serenity that a beach holiday inspires in Italians in the summer of 2020. The space of a small den just a few yards from the water’s edge becomes the symbol of a bubble habitat with a more human approach, which seaside materials, furnishings and design will also bear in mind for 2021. Inspired by the “HUMAN+” vision, which from October 14-16 will run through SUN 2020, TTG Travel Experience and the new format Regeneration!, chosen for the sector dedicated to designer hospitality by SIA, SUN 2020 will host the confirmed Best Beach award conceived by Mondo Balneare, the only national acknowledgment that a twin jury (public and technical), will give by assigning “Oscars” for beach service, food & beverage quality, and, lastly, precisely for the design and the furnishings of Italy’s best beach facilities.

After being submitted to a stress test of numerous ideas that created contradictory elements, such as partitions on the beach made from improbable materials, which risked thwarting the positive effects for health, seaside tourism, like outdoor tourism, which completes the core of SUN 2020, is the first tourism cluster facing the post-COVID-19 test. However, listening to the sector’s experts enabled a more genuine approach to seaside vacations to be achieved: the human touch of hospitality, which SUN, like TTG and Regeneration!, is ready to share with the sector’s trade members.

Like all IEG trade expos, the spaces at SUN Beach&Outdoor Style 2020 have been planned according to the #safebusiness protocol, which claims to ensure exhibitors’ and visitors’ participation in complete safety. From travel between hotels and the expo, to personal protection devices, constant sanification of the various areas and rooms, dematerialized tickets and the “no-queue” app for food service, through to cloakroom facilities with an automatic cycle, will be happening.

Regeneration! New Hospitality Design District

Design, contract and supply professionals will meet the hotel industry at the Rimini expo center from October 14-16, in a new format integrated in TTG 2020. Regeneration!, The Hospitality Design District by SIA is a format of the re-planned expo event that shortens the distances between the players of the hospitality supply chain being held as always simultaneously with Italian Exhibition Group’s TTG. The expo dedicated to the hospitality world transforms and becomes a space with a new concept in which design, contract and supply professionals meet the hotel industry. This is a process that facilitates networking between exhibitors, visitors and specialist media, integrated into the spaces of the TTG Travel Experience, a B2B tourism marketplace in Italy. Like all IEG trade expos, the spaces at Regeneration! have been planned according to the #safebusiness protocol.

