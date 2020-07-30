Presentation, Transcript of the Brand USA Board Meeting setting a trend for reset and go

Without registration, you can read one non-premium article every hour.

The Brand USA Board of Directors under the leadership of President & CEO Chris Thompson met yesterday to discuss how the United States Tourism Industry can navigate through the COVID-19 Pandemic. The meeting also discussed Business Planning for 2020-2021, the Travel Week's Europe and India preview, the 2020 U.S. - China Tourism Leadership Summit and the new Diversity & Inclusion Initiatives. What is Brand USA? Established by the Travel Promotion Act of 2009 as the nation's first public-private partnership to spearhead a globally coordinated marketing effort to promote the United States as a premier tr