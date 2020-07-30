The United States applauds the EU’s action on cyber sanctions

The United States welcomes today’s announcement from the European Union’s High Representative Josep Borrell regarding the body’s first designations under its cyber sanctions framework.

The United States and the EU share a vision for an open, interoperable, reliable and secure cyberspace, and for responsible behavior on the international stage. Destructive, disruptive, or otherwise destabilizing activities in cyberspace threaten this vision. The United States supports efforts to promote accountability for bad actors’ malicious cyber activities, and the EU’s actions today are an important milestone.

We continue to work with the EU, its member states, and many likeminded countries to promote a framework of responsible state behavior in cyberspace, underpinned by the applicability of international law, adherence to non-binding peacetime norms, and the development and implementation of practical confidence building measures.

Michael R. Pompeo,

United States Secretary of State