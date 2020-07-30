Nonstop flights resume from Munich to Tunis and Edinburgh

Ready for departure in the direction of North Africa? With Tunisair, another airline is taking off from Munich Airport.

The Tunisian national airline will fly again from Munich to the capital city of Tunis three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Airbus A319, A320, or Boeing 737 aircraft will be used.

In addition to Tunis, another well-loved destination will be served again several times a week: Easyjet is resuming its flights to Edinburgh. The airline will fly to the major Scottish city every Tuesday and Thursday night at 9:50 p.m. and on Saturday afternoons shortly after 3 p.m.

