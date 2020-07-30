Royal Caribbean Group sets sail with updated corporate identity

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. announced that it is now known by a new moniker: Royal Caribbean Group.

“The name is simpler, fresher and more modern. It’s also more descriptive—Royal Caribbean Group sounds like a parent company name, reflective of our growth and evolution since we last updated our identity more than 20 years ago,” said Royal Caribbean Group chairman and CEO Richard Fain.

The company’s flagship cruise line brands – Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea, Azamara, TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises – are all now proud members of Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group’s logo has also been updated. The company’s iconic crown and anchor emblem has been sharpened and made more symmetrical, and now resides inside a circle at all times.

The Royal Caribbean Group identity was designed by Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv.

