Citizens of 12 more countries allowed to travel to EU

EU officials announced that the citizens of Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay, China will now be able to travel in the Schengen Zone.

According to the officials, the borders of the European Union will be open for the citizens of those countries only on ‘mutual terms’ – the authorities of these countries must agree to let Europeans to travel to their territory.

While the list was being updated, three countries have disappeared from it. So, the citizens of Algeria, Montenegro and Serbia again have been banned from entering European Union territory.

These exclusions are due to the deterioration of the epidemiological situation in these countries, EU officials said.

