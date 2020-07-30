Reopening Travel: Brazil just did it ignoring COVID-19

Brazil may be sensational in many ways. Brave visitors with a no-fear attitude are now able to fly to Brazil for a holiday with no big restrictions. There are 2.5 million coronavirus cases translating to 2016 per million, and 424 death per million, making it the 13th most dangerous country in the world for the virus.

Brazil reopened to foreign visitors today, as long as they are arriving by air. The hope is to revive its lockdown-devastated tourism industry despite the rapid spread of the new coronavirus in the country.

In a decree published in the government gazette, Brazil extended coronavirus-related bans on foreign travelers arriving by land or sea for another 30 days, but said the four-month-old restrictions “will no longer bar the entry of foreigners arriving by air.”