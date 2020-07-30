SpiceJet to Start Amsterdam-Bengaluru Flights

Low-cost airline SpiceJet announced that it will start long-haul operations linking Amsterdam in the Netherlands with Bengaluru in India.

The airline received Directorate General for Development Cooperation permission last week to fly to Europe and the United States of America.

SpiceJet recently added B737- MAX 8 aircraft to its fleet. The airline operates a fleet of Boeing and Q-400s. The new-generation Boeing 737-700s, 737-800s, and 737-900ERs with winglets allow for safe, comfortable, and efficient flying for short- to medium-haul flights, while the Q400s are designed for short-haul routes.

SpiceJet is headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana. It currently operates 630 daily flights to 64 destinations, including 54 Indian and 15 international destinations from its hubs at Delhi and Hyderabad.

The airline began service in March 1984 when the company was established by Indian industrialist S. K. Modi to provide private air taxi services. Then on February 17, 1993, the company was named as MG Express and entered into technical partnership with the German flag carrier Lufthansa. The airline provided passenger and cargo services under the name of Modiluft.

In 2004, the company was acquired by Indian entrepreneur Ajay Singh and re-christened as SpiceJet. The airline operated its first flight in May 2005. Indian media baron Kalanidhi Maran acquired a controlling stake in SpiceJet in June 2010 through Sun Group which was sold back to Ajay Singh in January 2015. The airline operates a fleet of Boeing 737 and Bombardier Dash 8 aircraft.

The 5th phase of Vande Bharat Mission will also launch on the same date of August 1, working to bring citizens stranded due to COVID-19 back home to India. The Vande Bharat Mission has been unfolding in stages with flights to the USA, Germany (Frankfurt Airport), and France (Charles de Gaulle Airport) being allowed to repatriate many of India’s long-stranded citizens.

#rebuildingtravel