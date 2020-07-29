Hanoi shuts down bars, clubs and bans parties after COVID-19 spike

The head of Hanoi’s city administration announced today that all city bars, pubs and clubs were ordered to close and all large gatherings were banned from midnight on Wednesday. The tightening of the restrictions in Vietnam’s capital city followed a COVID-19 outbreak in the city of Danang.

“We have to act now and act fast,” Nguyen Duc Chung, Hanoi’s chairman, said in a statement. “All large gatherings will be banned until further notice.”

The city head added that more than 21,000 people who returned to Hanoi from Danang “will be closely monitored and will undergo rapid testing.”

Hanoi registered its first case of Covid-19 linked to the Danang outbreak today.

