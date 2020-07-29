WTM London and Travel Forward Announce Plans for 2020

WTM London – the event where Ideas Arrive – and Travel Forward – the travel and hospitality technology event co-located with WTM London – are working closely with partners and experts to ensure a safe and successful experience at ExCeL London (November 2-4, 2020).

Detailed plans are being made for every aspect of the shows, which is set to be one of the first major exhibitions to take place globally since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

The preparations were given a boost earlier this month when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave the green light for conferences and exhibitions to resume in October.

WTM London’s Senior Director Simon Press announced the live shows’ highlights during a virtual press conference which combined more than 200 pre-registered journalists and digital influencers from nearly 30 countries.

WTM London – November 2-4 at ExCel London

UNWTO, WTTC & WTM Ministers’ Summit Expands into New Territories

Tourism leaders from around the world will once again come together for the Ministers’ Summit – the largest annual meeting of tourism ministers – at WTM London to set out a roadmap for a safer, greener and smarter future for the sector.

Given the unprecedented scale of the challenge facing tourism, the UNWTO and WTM will partner with the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), which is representing the global travel and tourism private sector at the event for the first time in its history, making it the UNWTO, WTTC & WTM Ministers’ Summit. The summit will feature a day-long think-tank on Monday, November 2, during WTM London.

WTM London partners with ITIC to launch investment summit

WTM London and ITIC will come up together to host a tourism investment summit that will help recover businesses and restore travellers’ confidence after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference aims to explain the financial mechanisms that allow travel companies to recover and rebuild. Investment experts will also give guidelines on how to prepare for any other future global disaster.

Dr. Taleb Rifai, Chairman of ITIC and former Secretary-General of UNWTO said: “It is a great honour and a privilege for ITIC to partner with WTM, the greatest and most impactful Tourism Trade Show in the world. It will focus to prepare a comprehensive tourism recovery plan, to rebuild destinations, encourage innovation and investment, and rethink the tourism sector.”

Ibrahim Ayoub, Group CEO, MD and Organiser of ITIC said: “We are thrilled to partner with WTM for our third tourism investment conference where Ministers, Policy Makers, Tourism Leaders and Projects Owners will engage with Investors and Private Equity firms to discuss and explore new financial mechanisms and alliances in sustainable investments in the industry and readying for market recovery in the post COVID-19 era.”

New Marketing Conference and Master Class Workshop in partnership with The Five Percent

WTM London will partner with The Five Percent to launch Marketing Conference and Master Class.

The Five Percent will be hosting a one-day workshop with globally acclaimed paid traffic, branding, and marketing experts who will be sharing their knowledge on what is working right now across the businesses they work with.

The agency brings over 20 years of business training experience and due to its influential management team, it has rapidly become renowned for creating highly actionable content for entrepreneurs to improve their marketing, sales, leadership, and financial skills.

Simon Press said: “We’re looking forward to a long-lasting partnership with The Five Percent and our continued commitment to up-level and bring the world’s leading experts and expertise to our clients, partners and visitors.”

Enhanced WTM Buyers Club Program

In 2019, WTM Buyers’ Club programme was revamped to create a new and exclusive experience for buyers, exhibitors and visitors. This year the programme will be even more exclusive.

“More than ever before, WTM London will refine products in order to give attendees the best experience possible. Our exclusive approach to the Buyers’ Club will produce fantastic results, making WTM London the location for the world’s top buyers to do business and to enhance the global travel industry,” said Simon Press.

WTM Speed Networking New Format

WTM Speed networking will deliver a new format in line with new physical distancing procedures. There is a huge demand to gain access to speed networking from both exhibitors & buyers.

The new format will deliver better connections and more meetings all in a safe environment with plans being announced by the organisers in the coming weeks.

New Customer Experience

WTM London’s organisers have been liaising closely with Public Health England, the UK Government, ExCeL London and the Association of Event Venues to enable the safest possible experience in November.

Simon Press, WTM London’s Event Director, said: “This year’s event might be slightly different but visitors can expect the same great WTM experience.

“We’re working with partners to ensure we are confident in the safety measures they have in place for getting WTM and TF attendees to and from Excel. We’ll carefully manage the capacity of the venue, and make sure all protocols to allow physical distancing will be followed.

“There will also be hand sanitiser points, hygiene screens and increased cleaning schedules and every system.

“We’ll use contactless technology for interactions such as scanning badges and payments at catering outlets, and food and drinks will be pre-packaged.

“It’s exciting to think that, in just three months’ time, we will be welcoming professionals from around the world to the event where Ideas Arrive – to help our industry recover, rebuild and innovate.”

Click Here to Watch The Video

About World Travel Market

World Travel Market (WTM) Portfolio comprises six leading travel events across four continents, generating more than $7.5 billion of industry deals. The events are:

WTM Global Hub, is the new WTM Portfolio online portal, created to connect and support travel industry professionals around the world. The resource hub offers the latest guidance and knowledge to help exhibitors, buyers and others in the travel industry face the challenges of the global coronavirus pandemic. WTM Portfolio – the parent brand for WTM London, WTM Latin America, Arabian Travel Market, WTM Africa, Travel Forward and other key travel trade events – is tapping into its global network of experts to create content for the hub.

https://hub.wtm.com/

WTM London, the leading global event for the travel industry, is the must-attend three-day exhibition for the worldwide travel and tourism industry. Around 50,000 senior travel industry professionals, government ministers and international media visit ExCeL London every November, generating over £3.71 billion in travel industry contracts. http://london.wtm.com/

Next event: Monday, November 2, to Wednesday, November 4, 2020 – London #IdeasArriveHere

eTurboNews is a media partner for WTM London.

#rebuildingtravel