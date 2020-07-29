Sweden lifts travel restrictions on 4 European countries

Swedish officials announced that the government of Sweden will cancel travel advice to its citizens against travelling to 4 European states, starting tomorrow. The officials said that the decision to scrap restrictions was made amid signs that COVID-19 infections are falling.

Stockholm said it would stop advising against non-essential travel to neighbors Norway and Denmark, as well as to Switzerland and the Czech Republic.

Current travel restrictions for other countries within the European Union and the United Kingdom would remain until August 12.

Sweden decided to forgo a hard lockdown and kept most schools and businesses open throughout the coronavirus outbreak, a strategy that has set it apart from most of Europe.

