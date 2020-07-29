Budapest Airport’s charity runway race to go ahead

The annual charity race ‘Runway Run’, organised on Budapest Airport’s runway, will be held for the eighth time this year. Runway I will be closed for the duration of the event where aviation professionals, athletes, and representatives of the tourism sector will participate, in support of noble causes with all entry fees donated to the SUHANJ! Foundation and the Anthony Nolan Foundation.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a strong impact on all industries, with aviation being hit particularly hard, but Budapest Airport deems it crucial to continue to support charity even during this difficult period by maintaining the tradition of its annual running race, the Runway Run. Adjusting the conditions of the race to meet regulations and ensure recommendations are in force, Budapest Airport has decided not to let down either the runners who participate in the race year after year or the foundations concerned. Entry fees collected at the invitational running race are donated every year by the airport operator to the Hungarian SUHANJ! Foundation, supporting sports activities of handicapped people, and the British Anthony Nolan foundation, supporting the treatment of leukemia.

This year’s Runway Run will be held on Saturday, 19 September 2020, the eighth time the Hungarian gateway’s Runway I will welcome runners instead of aircraft for half a day. Participants include the representatives of the aviation sector, teams of big companies, and the athletes of the SUHANJ! Foundation, as well as a lucky few who can win the chance to take part in the race through the prize competition announced by the airport.

Dr. Rolf Schnitzler, CEO, Budapest Airport underlined: “Runway Run is a high-priority event in the life of the airport each year. This year it is even more special as these difficult months require us to stick together more than ever. Budapest Airport, as a responsible company, deems it important to support organisations such as SUHANJ!, thanks to whom we have been sharing the joy of doing sports together for many years, and the UK-based Anthony Nolan foundation supporting the treatment of children with leukemia. Together we are stronger.”

In addition to adults, Runway Run also offers the opportunity for children to run in a unique environment – while adults have the choice between 5k or 10k, children (between the age of six and 15) may enter the 1.5k race on Runway I.

