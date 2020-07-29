Global tourism & leisure industry deals total $8.34 billion in Q2 2020

Total tourism & leisure industry deals for Q2 2020 worth $8.34 billion were announced globally, according to industry deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 59.7% over the previous quarter and a drop of 67.9% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $26.09 billion.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 49% over the last four-quarter average with 177 deals against the average of 347 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $3.3 billion.

Tourism & leisure industry deals in Q2 2020: Top deals

The top five tourism & leisure deals accounted for 69.4% of the overall value during Q2 2020.

The combined value of the top five tourism & leisure deals stood at $5.79 billion, against the overall value of $8.34 billion recorded for the month.

The top five tourism & leisure industry deals of Q2 2020 were:

Evolution Gaming Group’s $2.32bn acquisition of NetEnt

The $1.2bn private equity deal with Expedia Group by Apollo Global Management and Silver Lake Partners

Silver Lake Management and TPG Sixth Street Partners’ $1bn private equity deal with Airbnb

The $876.42m private equity deal with Sun International by Nueva Inversiones Pacifico Sur

Broadscale Group, Ervington Investments- Cyprus, Exor International, 83North Venture Capital, Hearst Ventures, Macquarie Capital (Europe), Mori Trust, Pitango Growth, Planven Investments, RiverPark Ventures and Shell Ventures’ venture financing of Via Transportation for $400m.

