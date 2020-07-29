Travel Insurance during COVID-19: The WTTC Wishlist

The World Travel and Tourism Council issued guidance based on a wishlist established with Aon Affinity, a global Travel risk evaluator and insurance broker.

WTTC divided the new guidance into four pillars including operational and staff preparedness; ensuring a safe experience; rebuilding trust and confidence; innovation; and implementing enabling policies.

The global outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has created unprecedented challenges across geographies. Some countries are easing out of quarantine while others are still in it – and no two experiences are alike. Aon has developed this resource site to help business leaders implement effective responses to the impact the pandemic will continue to have on businesses, employees, and communities.

Highlights of WTTC recommendations announced today include:

All organizations to provide risk management plans, including how they aim to combat COVID-19, to insurers

Organizations to make sure their plans are thorough, practical, and simple to follow

All staff to be informed of protective measures being taken, which include insurance products that will cover them

Insurers to ensure audits identify and plug gaps in and source the right partners and providers to ensure appropriate coverage

Insurers to create blanket insurance and crisis management coverage to give comfort to customers

Ensure there is enhanced awareness of the terms and conditions, restrictions, and coverage limits of insurance products/policies

Insurers to provide a minimum base of mandatory coverage for risks posed by COVID-19

Educate travelers who are unfamiliar with the risk they could be exposed to and what coverage to look for

Detailed discussions took place with key stakeholders and organizations to ensure maximum buy-in, alignment, and practical implementation, to set clear expectations of what travelers may experience.

WTTC had been working on numerous fronts to assist its global members during the Coronavirus crisis.

#rebuildingtravel