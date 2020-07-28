Hyatt House and Hyatt Place Chicago Medical/University District officially open to public

Hyatt Place and Hyatt House Chicago Medical/University District, the first combined Hyatt Place and Hyatt House hotels located in Chicago, has officially opened its doors to the public today, Tuesday, July 28, in the Beaux-Arts classical-style landmark formerly the site of the remarkable 106-year old Cook County Hospital, at 1835 W. Harrison St. on the near west side. The hotels are operated by Aimbridge Hospitality.

“We are beyond thrilled to finally open our doors to the public today,” said General Manager Nilesh Pandey. “This special project has been a long time in the making, and we look forward to everyone seeing how we maintained the beautiful history within the building, while also creating a welcoming and warm space for families visiting loved ones in the medical district, as well as travelers coming from near and far.”

This 342,000 square foot adaptive reuse project is part of a $1 billion multiphase plan spearheaded by Murphy Development Group, Walsh Investors, and MB Real Estate. SOM and Walsh Construction, in a design build collaboration, as well as, Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates, Inc., and KOO came together to restore the building, which features over 4,000 sq. feet of meeting space, open concept public spaces, a 24-hour fitness center, Dr. Murphy’s Food Hall, 75,000 SF medical offices with Cook County Health, a daycare with Bright Horizons, and a museum paying tribute to the hospital’s legacy.

Located in the epicenter of one of the most robust medical districts in the world, Hyatt Place Chicago Medical/University District and Hyatt House Chicago Medical/University District embodies the sense of rebirth of a true landmark, a resurgence of life and a sense of inclusion in the neighborhood and surrounding communities.

Closeto many well-known medical institutions including Rush University Medical Center, the Cook County Hospital is the symbolic heart of the Illinois Medical District that consists of over 560 acres of medical facilities and labs, with over 29,000 employees and 50,000 daily visitors. With close proximities to the United Center, Fifth Third Arena – Chicago Blackhawks Community Ice Rink, UIC and Rush University, the hotels serve not only the medical district, but also anyone else traveling in and out of town for upcoming events, leisure and much more.

#rebuildingtravel