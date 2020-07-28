Sandals Resorts Expanding to St. Vincent

The world’s leading all-inclusive company, Sandals Resorts International, is making a splash in a new Caribbean destination. Sandals Resorts International announced today that it will be expanding its Beaches® Resorts portfolio to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, its eighth island in the Caribbean, and a new destination for the brand, following the acquisition of Buccament Bay Spa and Resort. The resort will be completely transformed to become the fourth Beaches Resorts for the brand, joining their award-winning family-friendly resorts in Jamaica and Turks & Caicos.

According to Sandals Resorts International’s Founder and Chairman, the Hon. Gordon “Butch” Stewart: “Investing in St. Vincent and its captivating people, was not only compelling, but a natural next step for continued expansion within the Eastern Caribbean. Beginning with our first entry in Saint Lucia many years ago and more recently Grenada and Barbados, we are champions of growth for the Eastern Caribbean, and it has remained at the forefront of our expansion strategy. Expanding into a brand-new destination ushers in the tremendous opportunity for new and existing team members to experience a whole new way of life and professional growth path. The minute our customers land in St. Vincent, they will be enchanted with its magnificence. The resort hugs the Caribbean Sea and is nestled within a lush mountain range and neighboring rainforest. Best of all, it’s only a short drive from the newly constructed Argyle International Airport.”

The agreement, which has been in the works for nearly a year, will bring Beaches Resorts to the archipelago chain known as the ‘Jewels of the Caribbean.’ “The resort will undergo extensive reimagination and renovations,” stated Adam Stewart, Deputy Chairman of Sandals Resorts International. “Each time we expand, we bring with us the full potential of our 40 years in hospitality with the creation of new jobs and skillsets through our Corporate University, the on-the-ground work of our Sandals Foundation, the dedicated airlift and comprehensive global marketing campaigns that always follow. As we look to the future, this growth stands for tremendous possibility.”

The company’s announcement is not only a signal of what is to come, but a reminder to the global travel and tourism sector that the future of Caribbean tourism is bright. With nearly 40 years of success within the all-inclusive industry, Sandals Resorts International will continue to innovate and provide the 5-Star Luxury Included® vacation experience everyone has come to love.

