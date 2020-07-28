Face masks now mandatory at all placed at all times in Madrid

According to Madrid’s regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso, Spain’s capital city will make wearing face masks mandatory at all placed at all times.

Compulsory face masks are a part of a package of city government’s measures aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 infections, Diaz Ayuso said today.

Bars in Madrid must close at 1am, and gatherings at outdoor restaurant terraces will be capped at 10 people, she said. The region recommends private gatherings at home remain below 10 people. However, that is not a legal obligation.

She also asked the central government to increase checks at Madrid’s airport.

In a separate statement, Jorge Marichal, the head of tourism association CEHAT said that Britain’s quarantine on travelers from Spain could cost the Spanish tourism sector €10 billion ($11.73 billion) in lost revenue.

