Star Alliance offers greatly expanded utility in times of COVID-19

Building upon the successful launch of its Travel Information Hub at the end of June, Star Alliance, the world’s largest global airline alliance, has unveiled a series of useful upgrades to now help passengers plan multi-stop itineraries.

Star Alliance Travel Information Hub

This unique alliance service was created by Star Alliance and its member airlines to help customers navigate the ever-changing international travel landscape that has resulted from measures taken by governments, regulators, and other stakeholders to help contain the spread of COVID-19. The tool provides specific health and hygiene measures presented across all elements of the customer journey.

Key Features

In its most recent iteration, the Star Alliance Travel Information Hub now provides customers travelling with Star Alliance member airlines a broader and more personalized user experience. Customers may now:

1. Enter two-segment journey details (two airlines, three airports)

• Previously allowing only a query of a single airport, and a single airline, the Travel Information Hub now permits the user to configure a complete itinerary, including the origin airport, a transfer airport, and a connecting airline.

• Country information, both at origin and destination, previously a separate search query, is now integrated into a customerfriendly visual representation of the entire journey

2. Utilize the Travel Information Hub in four additional languages

• In addition to English, customers can be guided in using the tool in Chinese (Simplified), French, German and Spanish, though query results will be returned to the user in the language offered by the source data.

3. Avail themselves of an email function to share their findings with others

• This is a particularly helpful feature for friends, colleagues, and travel professionals to assist customers by researching on their behalf.

“The Star Alliance Travel Information Hub initiative grew out of the need to reduce complexity in air travel in these times of COVID-19,” says Christian Draeger, VP Customer Experience of the Alliance. “It combines the input of all 26 of our member airlines, and the many key airports in our global network, to provide our customers specific health and hygiene safety guidance for an ever-expanding array of destinations and transfer points.”

More features, and more airports are being added continuously, with the Alliance pledged to continue to offer the most digitally advanced, premium travel experience to customers wherever they may be.

With the aviation industry facing the greatest challenge in its history, Star Alliance and its member airlines continue their work with other travel industry stakeholders to help make travel more accessible and to help restore and

maintain confidence in air travel, once again connecting people and cultures.

