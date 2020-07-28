FICCI Says Time to Ease Prohibitions in Tourism

FICCI (the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry), in consultation with industry experts, has prepared this document to present solutions on how sectors such as aviation, sports, tourism, which still has some prohibitions, can best contribute towards the national effort of containing the spread of COVID and rebuilding the economy.

As the world continues to battle the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become clear that a strategy of long-term total lockdown is simply unsustainable for most economies. As lockdown orders continue to be enforced in many parts of the country, businesses and livelihoods are under tremendous pressure due to the collapsed demand, layoffs, and wage reductions.

Towards this, the Government of India has proactively responded to the concerns raised by both citizenry and industry to enable staggered reopening of the economy. As we approach the end of ‘Unlock 2’ on July 31, 2020 and prepare ourselves for ‘Unlock 3’, we need to look at lifting of existing restrictions keeping in mind ‘Threat of COVID is not over yet and we need to remain vigilant’.

Vigilance is the core of FICCI Recommendations for Unlock 3.0. FICCI recommends that it is now time to consider easing the prohibitions placed on these sectors, provided businesses follow the guidelines laid out in this document to the fullest. The Paper also recommends opening up of Cinemas and multiplexes, with adherence to all possible safety precautions. FICCI recommendations also contain the proposed SOPs, which could be followed for opening up of multiplexes.

Government may decide to open educational institutions and schools depending on the local situation of COVID cases, keeping in mind the safety of children. In case Government decides to open schools, FICCI recommends strong adherence to safety protocols and SOPs. Such detailed SOPs are proposed in the recommendations. Till the schools are closed, it is recommended that a proper digital teaching framework may be put in place so that the learning is not impacted. The document also contains the Recommended Remote Delivery Execution Framework for Schools.

