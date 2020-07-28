The future of Hawaii Tourism discussed on rebuilding.travel

Rebuilding the Hawaii travel and tourism industry is becoming a matter of desperation for many in the Aloha State. Hawaii is appearing to be a ghost town with most hotels, restaurants, and shops still close.

Tourism to Hawaii from the US mainland is close to a suicide idea with 13,388 infected cases per million population, and 454 dead. Compared to Hawaii having only 1,208 caaes and 18 dead, the Hawaiian Islands remain a sanctuary from COVID-19 in the United States.

Kym Pine, Chair of the Council Committee on Business, Economic Development and Tourism, and candidate for mayor of Honolulu understands this, and explains her vision for the future of Hawaii Tourism to the rebuilding.travel group today.

Also today another Hawaii initiative by Mor Elkeslassy, CEO of Skreen, a high-end thermal camera paired with unique software for contact tracing and temperature taking. It is a contactless system that can assist tourism all over the world in reopening with ease. Mor wants to bring his invention to the world of tourism.

The world can learn from Hawaii. Chaired by Juergen Steinmetz, and Dr. Peter Tarlow watch today’s session/

Rebuilding.travel is a global discussion by tourism leaders from 117 countries. Joining is free at www.rebuilding.travel/register