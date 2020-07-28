TAP Air Portugal Set to Resume Nearly Half of Flights

TAP Air Portugal is expanding its flight schedule to 40 percent of its pre-COVID flying in September with some 700 weekly roundtrip flights on 76 routes, including 30 flights on 8 routes from North America.

In August, the airline will fly some 500 weekly roundtrips on 66 routes, including 20 flights from 6 destinations in North America.

With the return of flights, TAP is also extending its Book with Confidence program for all new bookings through August 31. That way, each booking for travel through October can be changed once at no cost (though any fare difference is still charged).

TAP is committed to providing customers with a Clean & Safe environment at all stages of their journey. Everyone’s health and safety are the airline’s top priority.

While TAP’s routes and flights may continue to be adjusted, up-to-date information on where the airline flies can be found at its website.

#rebuildingtravel