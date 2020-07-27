US travel community praises PPP eligibility change in Senate relief package

U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow issued the following statement on Senate introduction of the next phase of coronavirus relief, which includes a measure to extend Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) eligibility to non-profit or quasi-governmental tourism marketing organizations:

“The Senate bill wisely expands coronavirus relief to destination marketing organizations (DMOs), which are economic development agencies that perform vital work to drive visitors to local and regional businesses, large and small.

“This is a welcome update to previous aid packages, and will increase the chances of a robust recovery that touches every corner of the country.

“DMO budgets have been severely depleted by the disappearance of tourism revenues just like the businesses they serve, and without their work an economic rebound will not be nearly as strong. Senate leaders are to be credited for this foresighted measure that extends Paycheck Protection Program relief to DMOs, which lays a much more comprehensive policy groundwork for travel businesses to be able to restore jobs and fuel a national economic recovery.

“We thank Leader McConnell, Sen. Blunt, Sen. Cruz, Sen. Gardner, Sen. Rubio, and Sen. Scott for their leadership in helping to ensure that this important measure for American job creation is included in the broader relief proposal.”

#rebuildingtravel