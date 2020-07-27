Etihad Airways introduces new COVID-19 test for all travelers flying to Abu Dhabi

Effective 1 August, all travelers flying Etihad Airways from around the world to Abu Dhabi, and those transferring via Abu Dhabi onto other flights will be required to show a negative COVID-19 PCR test result from a list of approved testing facilities listed, alongside their ICA approval if Abu Dhabi is their end destination.

The PCR test must be carried out within 96 hours prior to arrival in Abu Dhabi and a negative COVID-19 PCR test result certificate from one of the approved clinics listed must be shown for approval to board. Children under the age of 12 and people with mild to severe disabilities are currently exempt from this PCR test requirement.

Etihad strongly advises all travelers to visit airline’s website for detailed information on country-specific PCR testing requirements, lists of applicable medical testing facilities, and entry regulations.

Travelers leaving the UAE from Abu Dhabi to any country in the European Union, the United Kingdom, or to any country where it is mandatory by the authorities at the destination, a negative COVID-19 PCR test result will be required within 96 hours prior to departure. To help facilitate this process, Etihad Airways is collaborating with Mediclinic Middle East to offer departing travelers the option of convenient PRC testing, for a fee, at their home, or at Mediclinic facilities in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai prior to their travel.

The gradual return to more international flying to, from, and via Abu Dhabi is being greatly supported by the Etihad Wellness sanitization and safety program, which ensures the highest standards of hygiene are maintained at every stage of the customer journey. This includes specially trained Wellness Ambassadors, a first in the industry, who have been introduced by the airline to provide essential travel health information and care on the ground and on every flight, so guests can fly with greater ease and peace of mind.

Etihad continues to follow UAE and international government, regulatory and health authority directives, and is playing its part in helping to limit the spread of COVID-19.

NOTE: All travelers arriving into Abu Dhabi as their end destination may be subject to further PCR screening at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

