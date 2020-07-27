Hamburg hotels share post-COVID travel trend insights

With hotels in Hamburg now open again for business, Hamburg Convention Bureau (HCB) is working with its hotel members to help them operate safely and successfully.

HCB caught up with some of the city’s hotels to see how they’re welcoming visitors and discover the new post-COVID travel trends they’re now experiencing:

Increase in domestic visitors & last-minute bookings

The Westin Hamburg, part of the Elbphilharmonie concert hall complex, is benefiting from its prime waterfront location. “Demand is good and we’re already seeing occupancy levels over 70% on weekends. Bookings are coming in at very short notice, around a week in advance,” explains Westin’s General Manager Madeleine Marx. “Most of our guests are leisure visitors from within Germany, but also from neighboring countries such as Denmark.”

Three of Hamburg’s hotels have partnered up to launch the ‘Happy Hamburg Hopping Special’, offering a discount for residents staying the night in each of the hotels. Guests receive a 10% discount on a 4 night stay with a night spent at each of the hotels: Gastwerk Hotel Hamburg, The George Hotel and PIERDREI Hotel HafenCity.

The Fontenay has launched its ‘Hamburg Package’ for locals to enjoy short holidays in the city. An overnight stay with breakfast, dinner or lunch costs from EUR 165 per person. “This allows you to experience the Hanseatic city from a brand-new perspective – low-emission travel included,” says Claudia Bellmann, PR Manager.

Long-term stays

Meanwhile, the 25hours hotels group is encouraging hotel guests to stay a little longer. The hotel group aims to become a safe and secure home from home for guests on long work stints in the city.

Florian Gerdes, Marketing Manager Conventions from the Hamburg Convention Bureau, explains: “A rise in domestic visitors, last-minute bookings and long-term stay are all new travel trends, driven by the pandemic and experienced first-hand by our city’s hotel operators. As customer-facing businesses, they have an insight into the current travel climate and we’re working hard to support them in this new business reality.”

Hamburg currently has over 300 hotels with a total of almost 60,000 beds.

#rebuildingtravel