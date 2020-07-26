Saudi German Hospital changed to Automation Anywhere

Without registration, you can read one non-premium article every hour.

Automation Anywhere, a Robotic Process Automation (RPA), announced a collaboration with Saudi German Hospital (SGH), using AI-powered software bots to help improve patient care and automate end-to-end business processes during the COVID-19 crisis. The digital workers provided by Automation Anywhere are expected to transform SGH front and back offices to modernize key touchpoints -- from patient onboarding to insurance billings, office management operations and other financial processes – ultimately improving business resiliency for one of the largest healthcare providers in the region. The deployment was fa