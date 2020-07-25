France advises citizens against travel to Catalonia, tightens border controls

French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced today that France will strengthen its border controls in attempt to better contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The new measures will require people arriving from certain countries to be subjected to compulsory coronavirus testing.

France’s government is also advising it citizens not to travel to the Spanish region of Catalonia in order to help contain the spread of the pandemic, the Prime Minister said.

The Spanish prime minister’s office has not immediately commented on Castex’s recommendation. However, a Catalan government source said on Friday that Catalonia has stricter health measures in place than the rest of Europe, including France. Authorities in Catalonia recommend that everyone, including locals and foreign citizens, take care when traveling in the region.

In Italy, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Friday he had signed a quarantine order for people who have been in Romania and Bulgaria in the last 14 days.

#rebuildingtravel