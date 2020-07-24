Portugal irked by UK’s decision to leave it off its ‘safe travel list’

Portugal’s government has denounced UK’s decision to keep a quarantine regime for travelers from Portugal. Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva tweeted today that Lisbon regretted a move“that is neither substantiated nor backed by the facts”.

The requirement for British vacationers returning from Portugal to quarantine for 14 days has particularly affected the southern Algarve region, popular among Brits.

Other European countries including Ireland, Belgium and Finland have also imposed travel restrictions on Portugal. However, Spain has stayed on the UK safe travel list, despite a sharp increase in new cases.

In a contrasting move, Norway will re-impose a 10-day quarantine requirement for people arriving from Spain from Saturday after a surge in COVID-19 cases there, Norwegian government said on Friday. Oslo will also ease restrictions on people coming from more counties of Sweden.

