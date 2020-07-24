Rediscover Asia with Centara’s “Stronger Together” Offer

Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is inviting travelers to rediscover Asia with confidence by offering an enticing new promotion which is suitable for a wide range of vacation styles in a choice of desirable destinations, including Thailand, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Middle East.

The “Stronger Together” offer features fully flexible stays at extraordinary prices, starting from only THB 960 net! It is valid at any participating Centara hotel or resort internationally and includes free half-board dining for stays of four nights or more. Global customers can book now via Centara’s website and stay at any time before 31st March 2021, with free cancellation.

With this exclusive offer, it’s time for all guests to book their long-awaited holidays at amazing rates and enjoy the beauty of Asia, as soon as travel is possible. With so many destinations to explore, there is an experience for everyone.

Reconnect with your family in Pattaya

Within driving distance of Bangkok, families can discover a dramatic “Lost World” at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya! This exciting themed five-star resort promises excitement for all ages, with an exhilarating water park that features free-form pools, a lazy river, waterfalls, 12 thrilling waterslides, a cliff-jumping platform and Monsoon Island. It also offers ocean-facing rooms, suites and family residences, eight dining venues, an award-winning spa, a kids’ club, water sports and a beach, lapped by crystal clear seas. Whether you’re seeking a fun-filled family vacation or a couple’s break with a twist, this unique retreat offers something for everyone! Rates start from just THB 3,120 per night. Book now!

Immerse yourself in Thai heritage in Hua Hin

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin dates back to in 1923, when a new railway line to Malaysia transformed Hua Hin into Thailand’s first beach destination. Today, this colonial-style resort is regarded as one of Asia’s most iconic heritage hotels. Following a renovation, this timeless resort now blends classical elegance with contemporary style, including rooms and suites with private balconies overlooking the topiary gardens, pools or sea, and villas with outdoor Jacuzzis or private pools. A wealth of facilities includes four pools, a signature spa, sports activities, a kids’ club and six restaurants and bars. Alternatively, guests can take a stroll along the beach or discover the wonders of Hua Hin, including temples, markets, water parks and golf courses. Rates start from just THB 3,120 per night. Book now!

Unwind by the beach in Phuket

Set directly on the soft sands at Karon Beach, Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket offers thrilled-filled adventures for adults and children alike. Youngsters can make new discoveries at the kids’ club, playground and dedicated children’s pools, while parents can unwind in the spa, fitness center and adults-only pool. All ages can then come together and enjoy water sports, tennis and more. Every room or suite features a balcony or terrace facing the beach, and the villas offer extensive space, luxurious private pools and Club benefits. A complete tourist destination, Phuket blends natural beauty and blissful beaches with a rich cultural heritage and modern amenities, including amusement parks, golf courses, shopping malls, restaurants and more. Rates start from just THB 3,120 per night. Book now!

Indulge in total privacy in Krabi

Serene and secluded, Krabi showcases Thailand’s most striking scenery. Nestled in its own beautiful bay, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Krabi is the perfect place to experience total privacy. Surrounded by soaring, jungle-clad cliffs, the resort can only be accessed by water, with a complimentary boat transfer service providing a sense of complete peace and exclusivity. Within this tropical paradise, guests can discover a choice of rooms, suites and beachfront villas, a cascading pool, water sports, a spa, fitness center, four dining venues and a kids’ club. Then head out and explore the spectacular seascapes, with idyllic islands, secret beaches, translucent waters, coral reefs, hot springs and more. Simply heavenly! Rates start from just THB 3,120 per night. Book now!

Discover a slice of paradise in Koh Samui

On the pristine southern tip of Koh Samui lies Centara Villas Samui, an exotic all-villa resort that is perfect for couples seeking a tropical hideaway. Surrounded by lush gardens, this resort offers all the privacy and tranquility that guests could desire, with villas that blend seamlessly into the verdant landscape and cascade down a hillside to a private beach. Guests can soak up the resort’s enchanting ambience or head out and explore the wonders of the Gulf of Thailand, with snorkeling trips to nearby islands or half-day excursions to attractions including the 80-metre Na Muang waterfall and pools. Rates start from just THB 2,240 per night. Book now!

Enjoy city living with resort-style facilities in Bangkok

In the beating heart of Bangkok’s business and shopping district, with easy access by road or skytrain, Centara Grand at CentralWorld is the ideal base for any type of break in this vibrant city. This soaring 55-storey five-star hotel offers rooms and suites with spectacular views, the award-winning SPA Cenvaree, a fitness center, tennis courts and an outdoor pool. Guests can discover a wide selection of restaurants and bars, including acclaimed rooftop venues such as UNO MAS, Red Sky, Red Sky Bar, and CRU Champagne Bar at Red Sky. Rates start from just THB 2,240 per night. Guests who stay from now until 31 July will also receive THB 2,800 of hotel credit to spend on F&B or spa treatments, as well as guaranteed early check-in and late check-out. Book now!

Embrace privacy and nature in Danang

Centara Sandy Beach Resort Danang is a dream destination where tropical gardens stretch out towards a pristine sandy coast and the clear waters of the East Sea. Nestled on Non Nuoc Beach, this four-star resort offers a fabulous range of facilities and activities. Spread across 42 acres of manicured gardens, guests can discover a wide choice of accommodation (rooms, suites, bungalows and villas), with all the privacy couples and families may require. The resort is conveniently located just 20 minutes’ drive from Danang International Airport and a daily shuttle service offers easy connections to Hoi An Ancient Town and downtown Danang. Rates start from just USD 80 per night. Book now!

Take a beachfront and riverside holiday in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is a one-of-a-kind destination with inspiring cultural heritage, exquisite cuisine, breath-taking landscapes and natural wonders. Nestled on a peninsula between the Bentota River and Indian Ocean, Centara Ceysands Resort & Spa Sri Lanka promises dreamy views and a wide range of facilities and activities for all ages, including a spa, beachfront pool, kid’s club, water sports and more. Guests can discover rooms and suites to suit the needs of couples and families, each including a balcony or terrace. The eight Family Residences provide the perfect option for parents with up to two kids, with endless ocean views, spacious living rooms and a dedicated children’s area. Rates start from just USD 72 per night. Book now!

Experience overwater living in the Maldives

With its palm-fringed beach and shimmering lagoon, distinctive wooden walkways and colonial-style bungalows, Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives offers the perfect island holiday for everyone. Guests can stay in a choice of luxurious beachfront suites or overwater villas and discover a wealth of activities, including a spa, kid’s club, tropical pools and a PADI dive center with access to some of the most famous diving sites in the world. With the resort’s Ultimate All-Inclusive concept, guests can enjoy completely carefree stays, with dining, wellness, activities and exploration all included in the price. Rates start from just USD 520 per night. Book now!

Alternatively, guests can opt for an unforgettable vacation at Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives. Less than 20 minutes from Velana International Airport by speedboat, this idyllic island retreat is blessed with the tropical beauty of the North Malé Atoll and surrounded by aquamarine seas. Offering light and airy overwater accommodation and a sparkling blue lagoon that makes the perfect playground for beach games, snorkeling and water sports, this is an outstanding adults-only retreat for couples and honeymooners. Rates start from just USD 420 per night. Book now!

Uncover the exotic wonders of the Middle East

For travelers who want to experience the exotic charms of the Middle East, Centara Hotels & Resorts offers a choice of hotels in some of the region’s most enthralling cities. The capital of Oman, Muscat blends history, art and culture. Centara Muscat Hotel Oman is located in the Al Ghala district, within easy reach of the airport and major city landmarks including the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, Royal Opera House and the Oman International Exhibition Centre. Guests can relax on the rooftop, revive their senses in the spa or pool, and work out in the fitness center. Rates start from just OMR 23 per night. Book now!

Rising from the shores of the Arabian Gulf, where the golden desert meets the turquoise sea, Doha offers a delightful combination of palm-lined avenues and modern architecture. Set directly on the city’s vibrant waterfront, Centara West Bay Residences & Suites Doha is an oasis of calm in the heart of the Qatari capital. Stay in a spacious studio, suite, apartment or penthouse with city or sea views, and enjoy an impressive array of facilities including a swimming pool overlooking the azure waters of gulf. Rates start from just QAR 340 per night. Book now!

Guests at all Centara hotels and resorts can rest assured that their safety is our highest priority. Centara Complete Care is an enhanced and certified health and hygiene program which was developed in close collaboration with Ecolab, a global leader in water and hygiene technologies, and Swiss multinational firm SGS, the expert in quality verification and certifications.

The Stronger Together promotion is available to all new and existing members of CentaraThe1. Simply sign in or sign up to become a member and receive attractive discounts! Register now for free at www.centarahotelsresorts.com/sign-up. All bookings are fully flexible with free modification and cancellation at any time before 30 March 2021.

For more information, please visit centarahotelsresorts.com

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 77 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Cambodia, Turkey, Indonesia and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises seven brands – Centara Reserve, Centara Grand Hotels & Resorts, Centara Hotels & Resorts, Centara Boutique Collection, Centra by Centara, Centara Residences & Suites and COSI Hotels – ranging from 5-star city hotels and luxurious island retreats to family resorts and affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology. It also operates state-of-the-art convention centers and has its own award-winning spa brand, Cenvaree. Throughout the collection, Centara delivers and celebrates the hospitality and values Thailand is famous for including gracious service, exceptional food, pampering spas and the importance of families. Centara’s distinctive culture and diversity of formats allow it to serve and satisfy travelers of nearly every age and lifestyle.

Over the next five years Centara aims to become a top 100 global hotel group, while spreading its footprint into new continents and market niches. As Centara continues to expand, a growing base of loyal customers will find the company’s unique style of hospitality in more locations. Centara’s global loyalty program, Centara The1, reinforces their loyalty with rewards, privileges and special member pricing.

Find out more about Centara at www.CentaraHotelsResorts.com

