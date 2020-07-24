Caravan holidays: The solution to summer 2020

Things are starting to open up across the UK as the lockdown brought on by coronavirus continues to be lifted.

Many plans for holidays had to be scrapped as travel companies went to the wall, but the establishment of ‘air bridges’ has offered the chance to visit some popular European holiday spots.

However, interest in going abroad remains uncertain and experts Park Holidays, who operate 31 sites across England, were “staggered by the level of interest (…) sales during the last three weeks have been almost double of the previous year and the demand is still strong.”

If you need a break this year, have you considered a caravan holiday in the UK? Here are some factors that might convince you.

Staycations the new normal

The government’s advice is still to remain at home as much as possible in order to limit the spread of coronavirus, and that has prompted a hesitance at going away for holidays.

As such, almost half of the population are considering a break within the UK, according to one survey, so it seems that many of the most popular destinations will be getting plenty of business – crucial in bolstering the economy after a difficult year so far.

Of course, that might mean that you want to make your plans as early as possible in the event of booking numbers being so high.

It’s now even cheaper!

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a cut in VAT from 20% to 5% for many areas of the hospitality industry – and the good news for caravanners is that campsites and other accommodation qualify for the relief.

It won’t impact the money made by those running accommodation spots but will keep more cash in your pocket. Everyone’s a winner!

Of course, the savings are also found at restaurants, cafes, pubs, cinemas and other attractions, so you can make significant savings across your holiday.

Where could you go?

England’s rugged Holderness coastline has been a popular caravanning destination for several years, while Kent offers a calmer coastal ambiance.

The Lake District and Peak District are perfect for fans of walking, while the North York Moors offer some similar sights and paths, but might not be quite as busy as those hotspots.

Remember that guidance for people travelling to Wales and Scotland can vary as the local governments have a say on restrictions, so if you are going cross-border, check everything first!

Where will you go on your caravan staycation?

#rebuildingtravel