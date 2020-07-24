EU gifts ranger accommodation facility to Uganda Wildlife Authority

Uganda Wildlife Authority has today received a 12 unit ranger accommodation facility from the European Union delegation to Uganda. The European Union Ambassador to Uganda, Atillio Pacifici, handed over the facility to the Minister of Tourism Wildlife and Antiquities Hon.Tom Butime at Simama Ranger post in Queen Elizabeth National Park.

The facility is meant to offer rangers decent accommodation, ensure constant presence of personnel in the area and enhance operations against illegal wildlife activities.

The construction of the facility was funded by the European Union and supervised by the International Fund for Animal Welfare.

Confirming the development UWA Publicist Gessa Simplicious said that ‘the facility will ensure the existence of our personnel in the area and enhance operations aimed at fighting illegal wildlife activities’.

The facility is solar powered & has a six unit kitchen and toilets.

