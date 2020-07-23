Air Canada begins re-opening its Maple Leaf Lounges

Air Canada today announced the gradual re-opening of its Maple Leaf Lounges, featuring new biosafety protocols for the well-being of customers and employees. The Maple Leaf Lounge at Toronto Pearson, D gates re-opens on July 24 to eligible customers travelling on a domestic or international flight, with the Maple Leaf Lounges located in the domestic departure areas at airports in Montreal and Vancouver set to re-open in the coming weeks.

“We are pleased to welcome eligible customers again to one of our Maple Leaf Lounges at our primary Toronto Pearson hub. The Maple Leaf Lounge experience has been completely re-thought with a range of industry-leading biosafety measures in place for the safety of customers and employees alike. We are introducing electrostatic spraying in our Lounges as part of our significantly enhanced cleaning procedures for additional peace of mind, and launching new touchless processes, such as the ability to order pre-packaged food directly to your seat from your smartphone. When the Air Canada Café reopens later this year, customers will also benefit from touchless self-entry, a process which we are looking to implement at other lounges. We will progressively re-open other Maple Leaf Lounges throughout our network starting with Montreal Trudeau Airport and Vancouver International Airport by early fall in time for the expected resumption of more business travel,” said Andrew Yiu, Vice President, Product, at Air Canada.

Air Canada’s Maple Leaf Lounge experience incorporates several multi-layered biosafety measures to enhance health and safety. Highlights include: mandatory face coverings for customers and employees, plexiglass partitions at welcome desks, food and refreshments pre-packaged to-go and a modified assisted beverage service. As well, to better safeguard customers, attendants will continuously clean lounge seating and restrooms, and enhanced cleaning measures include using electrostatic units and medical grade disinfectants. The new lounge services will also offer several touchless features, including presentation of all reading materials in digital format through PressReader.

Air Canada is continuing to evaluate and assess additional touchless and new biosafety initiatives to further advance safe and secure travel experiences.

