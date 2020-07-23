Alaska Airlines launches service from San Jose to Washington, Oregon and Montana

Alaska Airlines announced new service to Spokane, Washington, Redmond, Oregon and Missoula, Montana from Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC) beginning September 2020 and March 2021, respectively. These daily flights are in addition to Alaska’s nonstop service to many non-stop destinations from SJC.

“This new service demonstrates Alaska’s confidence and continued commitment to the San José/Silicon Valley market during these unprecedented times,” said Judy Ross, SJC Assistant Director of Aviation. “When passengers our ready to travel, they will have more flight options to the Northwest states thanks to Alaska.”

“San José is an important focus city for Alaska, and we’re always looking at opportunities to grow our footprint,” said Brett Catlin, managing director of capacity planning and alliances. “As our guests begin to return to the skies, we believe leisure travel will play an increasingly important part of overall demand. Our additions from San José to Spokane, Redmond and Missoula are a key part of our network diversification plans.”

Convenient daily flight times are scheduled below:

Destination – Spokane, Washington – Service Begins September 2020

City Pair Departs Arrives Frequency

San José – Spokane 11:45 a.m. 1:50 p.m. Daily

Spokane – San José 1:15 p.m. 3:25 p.m. Daily

Destination – Redmond, Oregon – Service Begins March 2021

City Pair Departs Arrives Frequency

San José – Redmond/Bend 5:30 p.m. 7:00 p.m. Daily

Redmond/Bend – San José 8:00 a.m. 9:30 a.m. Daily

Destination – Missoula, Montana – Service Begins March 2021

City Pair Departs Arrives Frequency

San José – Missoula 9:00 a.m. 12:15 p.m. Daily

Missoula – San José 7:00 a.m. 8:20 a.m. Daily

These short haul flights will be operated by Horizon Air utilizing an Embraer E175 aircraft, which seats 76 passengers.