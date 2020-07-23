Etihad Airways flies back to Shanghai

Etihad Airways announced that it will re-start passenger service from Abu Dhabi, UAE to Shanghai, China. The flights will operate with an initial weekly service using a Boeing 777-300ER, featuring Business and Economy cabins.

Robin Kamark, Etihad Aviation Group Chief Commercial Officer, said, “We are delighted to announce the resumption of scheduled services to China, as we gradually return to more destinations on our global network, supporting the recovery of economic and social activities worldwide. Our priority now is to build the network back up on markets that have opened up and to provide a secure and hygienic flying environment across the entire guest journey.”

“The restarting of passenger services between Abu Dhabi and Shanghai will cater to the large demand from business travelers in the UAE, China, and other economies in the Middle East and Africa. We are tremendously grateful to our customers and partners for their continued loyalty and we stand ready fly more frequencies to China when possible,” Kamark said.

The return to a larger network of international flights is being greatly supported by the Etihad Wellness sanitisation and safety programme, which ensures the highest standards of hygiene are maintained at every stage of the customer journey. This includes specially trained Wellness Ambassadors, a first in the industry, who have been introduced by the airline to provide essential travel health information and care on the ground and on every flight, so guests can fly with greater ease and peace of mind.

